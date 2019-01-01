Indian Football: Igor Stimac eliminates six players from national camp ahead of King's Cup

Sumeet Passi, Vishal Kaith and four others have been released by Igor Stimac from the national camp...

head coach Igor Stimac pruned his squad to 31 members by showing the door to Sumeet Passi, Nandha Kumar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh, and Vishal Kaith.

The squad will be further trimmed and only 23 players will get on the flight to .

will take on Curacao on June 5 in their first match in King's Cup.

INDIA 31-MAN PROBABLE SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.