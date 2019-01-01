Indian Women's National Team beat Indonesia 2-0 in second friendly

The Indian women’s national team registered their second consecutive win over Indonesia on Wednesday in Jakarta.

Sanju and Dangmei Grace’s strikes in either half (20’, 90+2’) sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for the Indian team over the hosts.

India were dominant right from the beginning of the match and came very close to scoring on two occasions. Sanju and striker Anju Tamang narrowly missed out on scoring from two long-range free-kicks.

Sanju finally gave India the lead in the 20th minute after receiving a through ball from Ratanbala Devi. The winger found the back of the net with an inch-perfect shot.

The hosts had their fair share of chances to come back into the match in the first half. They came very close to an equaliser just minutes after Sanju’s goal.

India continued their dominance in the second half and looked eager to find an insurance goal. Their persistence paid off in the dying moments of the match when Dangmei Grace found the back of the net by chipping the ball over the opposition custodian.

The exposure trip has proved to be extremely fruitful for Maymol Rocky’s side as they registered their fourth consecutive win. The first two came over Hong Kong in Hong Kong and the next two over Indonesia.

India Starting XI: Aditi Chauhan; Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan; Sanju, Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang.