Ten-man India U-16 rally to hold UAE U-16 in friendly

UAE scored late into injury time to deny India the win ...

The Indian U-16 team has churned out a great result against UAE U-16 in a friendly played at the UAE FA ground, Dubai. The Colts held the hosts to an exciting 3-3 draw in the opener of the tri-nation tournament that also features Saudi Arabia.

The games are part of an exposure tour in the UAE and India will also face some youth teams of local clubs.

India opened the scoring through a penalty that was buried by Thlacheu Vanlalruatfela. The hosts responded through a penalty they earned a few minutes later.

Lalrampana Pautu restored India’s lead but the Indian custodian was then sent off and the visitors were reduced to ten men.

Goan lad Harsh Shailesh Patre doubled India’s lead through a well-taken free-kick that soared from 35 yards out and hit the top corner.

The hosts were awarded a spot-kick and hence a chance to cut the lead but they failed to do so. However, they did make an attempt at saving the game and pulled one back to make it 3-2 in the final minutes.

When it looked like India were walking off with all three points, UAE scored an equaliser in injury time to end the game at 3-3.

Considering the quality of the opposition and the fact that India played with 10 men, this can be considered as a very good result for the team.