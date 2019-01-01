India: AIFF appoints Doru Isac as technical director

Romanian Doru Isac has been appointed as the new technical director of the Indian football team, Goal can confirm.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee was handed over the responsibility to take the final call on the appointment of a technical director for the Indian football team by the technical committee and Doru Isac selected from a list of candidates. Isac last served as the sporting director of Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos.

The Romanian veteran takes over the position from Savio Medeira who has been serving as the technical director of the senior national team since Scott O’Donnell resigned from the post.

Scott had applied for the post again but he was rejected by the Indian FA and three candidates, namely Portuguese Jorge Castelo and Georgian Gaioz Darsadze were shortlisted.

Now that the AIFF has taken a final call on the appointment of a technical director, they now have to shortlist and finalise the head coach of the national team.

The Indian team will take part in the Kings Cup in June where they are set to play their first competitive match since the 1-0 defeat against Bahrain in the Group stage of the 2019.