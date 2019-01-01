India secure progression to the Asian Cup knockout stages

The Blue Tigers have qualified for the knockout stages of the continental tournament for the first time ever....

India have qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the very first time in their history after a x-x result against Bahrain on Monday.

The Blue Tigers had finished as runners-up in the 1964 edition but it was a round-robin format involving four teams. They had never made it out of the group stages after the tournament format was revamped.

India needed at least a draw, going into their final group match against the Bahraini team and managed to do what was required.

The Blue Tigers started the tournament with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand with a brace from Sunil Chhetri and goals from Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua sealing the result over the War Elephants.

Stephen Constantine's outfit then fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of hosts UAE despite striking the woodwork twice. Which meant they had to secure a favourable result on Monday, which they duly did to script history.

India are now expected to take on