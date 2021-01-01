Independiente vs Colon: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The delayed Copa Liga Profesional semi-finals conclude on Monday in San Juan with an intriguing match between the Rojo and Sabalero

Argentine football continues in 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional play-offs.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities instead sanctioned another cup competition, which was scheduled to run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs were split into two groups, with four teams from each qualifying for the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

And the last eight brought together Boca and River, with the Xeneize getting the better of their Superclasico rivals to advance to the semis.

The penultimate round was then postponed for a week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, leaving just 48 hours between the upcoming clashes and Wednesday's final.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina and Brazil.

How to watch Independiente vs Colon

There is a lot at stake for both Independiente and Colon in this Copa, with the Rojo looking for their first domestic title in 19 years while Colon are desperate to win their first-ever crown at the top level.

And on paper the semi in San Juan looks finely poised.

Independiente have experienced a gradual improvement under Julio Cesar Falcioni, taking the fourth and final qualification spot in Group 2 and then overcoming Estudiantes on penalties.

Colon, meanwhile, were among the most impressive sides in the group stage, winning seven and losing just two of their games - although they also needed penalties to dispose of Talleres in the quarters after being held 1-1.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 31 3pm/6pm Independiente vs Colon Fanatiz

Independiente vs Colon team news

Independiente are without the injured Ezequiel Muñoz, Carlos Benavidez and Lucas González, while Thomas Ortega is also missing after receiving a red card against Estudiantes.

Colon go into the semi-final with a headache in defence, as Paolo Goltz and Bruno Bianchi are both ruled out through injury.

Probable Independiente XI: Sosa; Bustos, Barreto, Insaurralde, Rodríguez; Asís, Romero, Blanco; Palacios, Romero, Velasco.

Probable Colon XI: Burián; Mura, Garcés, Delgado, Piovi, Escobar; Castro, Lértora, Aliendro; Rodríguez, Leguizamón.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 31 11am/2pm Racing Club vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.