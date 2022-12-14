Luis Suarez sent to a congratulatory message to Lionel Messi after Argentina secured a place in the World Cup final and hailed him as ''the best''.

Messi fires Argentina to World Cup final

Got on the scoresheet against Croatia

Suarez lauds 'incredible' Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was at his absolute best in Argentina's semi-final win against Croatia as he opened the scoring in the 34th minute from the spot and set up Julian Alvarez's second goal to help his country seal a place in the Qatar 2022 final. Suarez has shared a close relationship with Messi since their six-year stint together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, and the Uruguayan took to social media to hail his former team-mate once again after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world. The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to football. Incredible my friend!" Suarez wrote on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been in sensational form at the World Cup and is now level with France's Kylian Mbappe at the top of the competition's goal chart with five strikes to his name. The Argentina captain will have his second chance at landing a global prize on Sunday after finishing as a runner-up in 2014 when Germany edged La Albiceleste 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will lead his team into Sunday's World Cup final against the winner of the second semi-final between France and Morocco.