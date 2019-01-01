'Incredible' 20-goal Salah and I never had argument - Klopp

The Reds boss has said that his striker maintaining his form for two seasons is an incredible achievement and rubbished social media rumours

manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Mohamed Salah, and denied a rift with him, as the Egyptian player became just the third forward to net 20 goals or more in consecutive seasons for the club, after Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez.

Klopp was talking after his side trounced Huddersfield 5-0 with Salah and Sadio Mane scoring two goals apiece, following Naby Keita’s opener after 15 seconds, the fastest goal in Liverpool’s history.

The win took the Reds back to the top of the Premier League table, ahead of by two points, before City’s game with on Sunday.

The German coach believes that this season is even more impressive for Salah that last campaign, in which he bagged 44 goals in all competitions.

“[Salah’s goal record] is just incredible,” Klopp told the BBC.

“It’s such an important season for him, after a flying season in which nearly every shot was a goal, then being assessed by everyone, is it just a one-season thing?

“Keeping that level [the next season] is an even bigger achievement than scoring 40 goals last season, which was already an incredible achievement.

“He’s kept that level this season and, thank God, so have the others and that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”

Klopp also moved to quell various rumours that swirled around social media, one regarding him falling out with Salah, the other regarding Roberto Firmino being out for the season.

Firmino missed the game against the Terriers with an injury, but his manager said it was minor and that he believed he’d play in the semi-final with on Wednesday.

“I always tell you don’t believe three per cent of what you hear on social media.

“I had no argument with Mo especially after the game and Roberto Firmino is not out for the season.

“He fell in training and the physiotherapist wanted to see what happened overnight and this morning he said, no he still feels it a little.

Article continues below

“It’s kind of a small tear, and we will see. It’s Bobby Firmino so I would say he’ll be ready for Barcelona.

“It’s not 100 percent, it’s not too far away, but it’s Bobby Firmino and he’s a machine so we will see.

“We will take no risks, and it’s good we showed it can work without him.”