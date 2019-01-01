'In the future, you never know' - Benitez would be open to Everton move

A former Liverpool manager taking over at Goodison Park would prove controversial, but the Spaniard admits it could happen in the future

Rafael Benitez says he would be open to taking the job in the future despite being a former manager of Merseyside rivals .

Benitez remains hugely popular with Reds supporters after guiding the club to the 2005 title courtesy of their dramatic comeback victory against in Istanbul.

He left Liverpool in 2010 but has maintained close links with the club and the city, with his family still based in the north west of .

Despite being an Anfield icon Benitez has been linked with a move to , who are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva.

Benitez signed a two-and-a-half year deal to take over Chinese side Dalian Yifang in the summer and insists he has no plans to return to England now.

However, should the opportunity arise in the future the 59-year-old did not rule out taking the top job at Goodison Park.

“Obviously I have Liverpool connections, that is very clear. But at the same time we are involved in the city, we have a lot of friends in the city, Evertonians and Liverpudlians,” Benitez told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“So I don’t have any problem with the fans, with the people there. Obviously we are closer to Liverpool but in the future, I am a professional, so in the future, you never know.

"Imagine I want to stay in England, I want to stay close to my family, I cannot get a job, then you have a job there close to you.”

Benitez also moved to clarify comments he made about Everton following a Merseyside derby match in 2007.

Speaking after the game at Anfield, which finished 0-0, Benitez described the Toffees as a ‘small club’, enraging the blue half of the city.

The Spaniard now says his comments were only describing their cautious approach to the game, rather than the club itself.

“I made mistake when I said it (Everton) was a small club,” he added. “What I wanted to say was a small team, because in this game I remember they had one chance and nearly they won and they were (defending) too deep.

“Liverpool fans were happy and the Evertonians were upset. But I didn’t want to say they were a small club, I wanted to say they were a small team.

“When I walk in the street sometimes Evertonians come up to me and they say what I’ve done for the city, I have a charity there. So I have very good connections with the city, not just the Liverpool fans.

“At the moment I cannot come back to the because I am happy in , it is a big project as I have said, we have a new training ground, with 40 pitches, so it is a great project and we will see what happens.

“In the future, you never know because I am a professional. I love Liverpool, I love the Liverpool fans. But at the same time I want to do my passion which is to get a job and continue working.”