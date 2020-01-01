Cecafa has secured a better leader in Gecheo - Nyamweya

The former administrator has hailed the appointment of the Kenyan who he believes has vast experience in regional football

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has welcomed the appointment of Auka Gecheo as the new Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Secretary-General succeeding Nicholas Musonye.



Gecheo was unveiled on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, , in a ceremony attended by new Cecafa president Wallace Karia. The 67-year old believes Gecheo is the right man owing to his vast experience in regional football.



"I want to thank Cecafa for settling for Gecheo because he is a man who understands football since his time at SuperSport," Nyamweya told Goal on Thursday.



"Gecheo played a key role to bring SuperSport to Kenya and I am sure he will use his experience to bring in more sponsors at Cecafa. I also had the privilege to work with him when I was the FKF President and he was at SuperSport and he sounded to me as a man who knows every corner of regional football and I want to assure the region they have been given a better leader.



The former administrator has assured the new Secretary-General of his support to help football in the region grow.



"I will always look forward to work with him to help football in the region to hit great heights," Nyamweya concluded.



After his unveiling, Gecheo promised to bring in new sponsors to help football in East Africa grow.