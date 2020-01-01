‘Impossible to replace Pogba, so Man Utd must keep him’ – Ferdinand always believed in £89m star

The former Red Devils defender is pleased to see the World Cup winner silencing his doubters, with a new contract now being mooted at Old Trafford

need to be keeping Paul Pogba on their books, says Rio Ferdinand, as it will be “nigh-on impossible” to bring in a replacement of similar quality at a reasonable price.

Questions have continued to be asked of the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future in the 2019-20 campaign.

Many of those were posed while Pogba was stuck on the sidelines nursing a niggling ankle problem which severely restricted his game time.

The coronavirus pandemic has, however, forced clubs around the world to rein in their transfer ambition, with big-money deals in the next window expected to be few and far between.

Pogba has also seen United draft in Bruno Fernandes to provide assistance when it comes to carrying a creative burden in the Red Devils’ engine room.

The international has starred on the back of his January arrival, with attention being diverted away from those who had been stuck under the spotlight.

Pogba falls into that category and has, a couple of concentration lapses aside, looked rejuvenated since returning to fitness and favour over recent weeks.

The 27-year-old is now seeing a new contract at Old Trafford mooted, with his value finally being recognised, and Ferdinand believes United should be doing all they can to keep the world-class performer on their books.

The former Red Devils defender told BT Sport of a divisive figure: “I’ve seen a lot of people, a lot of fans, a lot of pundits say they have to get rid of him if they want to improve.

“Man United have not seen the best of Paul Pogba. We’re beginning to see it now. It’s fashionable.

“What I’m saying is now they’re beginning to see what he’s about, potentially what he could’ve been when they signed him. Now they’re going to start seeing that.

“Why sell him now? If you’re going to replace him - who? Who’s actually better than him and gettable in the world right now? It’s nigh-on impossible. Keep him.

“He’s on a good run of form right now, it’s only a few games, yes.”

Pogba took in another 90 minutes of action for United in their latest outing against , with a 2-0 victory in that contest keeping their top-four hopes alive while stretching an impressive unbeaten run to 19 games.