'Immensely proud' Mourinho releases statement following Manchester United departure

The Portuguese has thanked his colleagues at while asking the media to let him live a 'normal life'

Jose Mourinho has released a statement in the aftermath of his Manchester United departure, praising the people around the club while asking the media to give him space until his return to football.

Mourinho was dismissed by the club on Tuesday, ending his Red Devils tenure halfway through his third year in charge.

The Portuguese manager was stopped by reporters earlier on Wednesday, saying that he and the club will survive without the other after his dismissal.

He has been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

"I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United supporters recognise this," Mourinho said in his statement.

"Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life.

"I know that you are all aware of my professional principles. Each time a chapter is closed I show my deepest respect and I don't make any comments about my former colleagues.

"I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football. Merry Christmas."

The club made the move to dismiss Mourinho in the aftermath of this past weekend's 3-1 loss to Liverpool, a fifth defeat in 17 Premier League matches.

With that defeat, Manchester United sit sixth in the table, 11 points out of fourth place and the Champions League berth that comes with it at the end of the season.

Mourinho's tenure included a Europa League crown and a League Cup trophy, while the club also remains in the Champions League this season heading into a Round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer's reign will begin with a trip to the Norwegian's former club Cardiff City on Saturday.