Imbula: Lecce part ways with Stoke City loanee amid Lokomotiv Moscow interest

The DR Congo midfielder is expected to return to the Championship after the Serie A club ended his temporary stay in Italy

Lecce have confirmed the termination of Giannelli Imbula's loan contract.

The 27-year-old moved to the Stadio Via del Mare on a season-long loan in his search for top-flight football last summer.

Imbula joined in 2016 and was loaned to and in the last two seasons following the Potters relegation to the Championship.

His spell in Fabio Liverani's team did not go as expected with the former midfielder making just one start in three appearances.

Imbula scored his only goal for Lecce on his debut against in December and it was his team's only goal in their 5-1 defeat.

"US Lecce announces that it has consensually terminated the contractual relationship with the footballer Giannelli Imbula," the club statement read.

According to Daily Mail, Imbula is not short of suitors with Russian outfit interested in his services on a permanent deal.