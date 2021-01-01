‘Imagine dropping Champions League for Super League?’ – Twitter reacts to formation of league

A number of top clubs, including the Premier League's six leading sides, have indicated their intention to form a new league

The East Africa region has reacted with mixed reactions after a group of Europe’s 12 biggest clubs confirmed their plans to launch a European Super League.

It was confirmed on Sunday that a number of teams, including Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool, are planning a mid-week competition to be governed by its founding clubs.

A statement released late on Sunday said: "Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

"Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.”

The decision has already been met by a spectacular backlash from much of the footballing world and below is how East Africans reacted on Twitter, with others terming the move as a good idea while others feel it is a wrong decision.

imagine dropping the champions, europa etc for a fucking super league it just shows that all these people care about is money and to be honest it’s really embarrassing — grace (@whugrace) April 19, 2021

You’ve got to love how strategic & visionary Clubs in Europe are when it comes to increasing their commercial & football value approach. With the clubs set to receive €3.5 billion for their infrastructure & investment plans support, this Super League competition is a good idea. — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) April 19, 2021

This is like a bad dream. I went to bed about 10 mins before the clubs announced the Super League and now this. There's something about the statement. It's so matter-of-fact there doesn't seem any room for maneuver on either side. It's happening... 🤢 https://t.co/lf3uQjArOn — Jay Jaffa (@jayjaffa) April 19, 2021

UEFA only have themselves to blame, years of false promises about FFP when some of us planned for it, and respected it. They allowed teams to create loopholes and abuse it. Now they want to moan because clubs have had enough of their organisation, they are as culpable as anyone — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) April 19, 2021

The clubs participating in the European Super League will receive a payment of 3.5 billion euros which will be significantly higher than those received from the current European Competition. #SportsArenaKE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 19, 2021

UEFA could ban players and clubs involved in the European Super League from all European or international competitions. #SportsArenaKE pic.twitter.com/Jl5rPmgdy0 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 19, 2021

The 12 teams which have agreed to create a European Super League :



🇮🇹 AC Milan

🇮🇹 Inter

🇮🇹 Juventus



🇪🇸 Atletico

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇪🇸 Real Madrid



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 19, 2021

As UEFA is meeting to put an end to the proposed Super League, coronated CAF supremos are still waiting for Gianni Infantino to tell them when to start the African Super League that will initially TAKE $100m from clubs. — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) April 19, 2021

The great irony of people getting angry about super League is that when it comes about Europa League/recent conference league, those people turn their attention off, calling it a shitshow. Particularly their attitude towards those lesser known teams and general disrespect. — atiqul ghani (@AtiqulG) April 18, 2021

So Arsenal want to play the European Super League too abi? 😂😂



Make den just remain for Europa League jeje, na the BIGGEST teams with world class players in Europe wan play this Super League ooo, there is no Molde, Slavia Praha, Olympiakos etc oooo 🤪🤪#SuperLeague — Radio Friend (@ogunmilorokenny) April 18, 2021

Now i can tell my kids Pepe took us from Europa To SuperLeague

Bargain of the century pic.twitter.com/0hw7wPM2R3 — Jb💜 (@niggalapepe19) April 19, 2021

We were supposed to win Europa and play in the Champion's League next season, not to be thrown out for some European Super League shit pic.twitter.com/qQk89fUpa4 — Don Jaccojwang 🇰🇪 (@omondiJdonaldo) April 18, 2021

"European Super League" the way things are going we can find ourselves in a transfer window right away if teams involved in super league are not allowed to play in premier lig or uefa,europa #arsenal #Liverpool #arsenewenger #RealMadrid #spartakmoscow pic.twitter.com/lYzxKTxevh — NgureKen🇰🇪 (@ngurekenn) April 19, 2021

Uefa/Fifa can say whatever they want but they can’t do without those 12 teams not participating in their competitions. They will need to come to an agreement with those clubs in some sort. Uefa revenue will drop by 90% if those clubs pull out. — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) April 18, 2021

Ironical that Tottenham , arsenal and man City are on European ‘SUPER’ league.

The first two didn’t even Qualify on Europa.. 😂😂 — Mohamed Ahmed (@udaduda) April 19, 2021

Plus considering the money this clubs will make in the super league no club will want to waste time in the Europa/UCL. All top players will move there. This is bad for football — Masiga Maurice (@masiga_maurice) April 19, 2021

That's what we call a bluff... like in poker... Richest clubs in the world will not be worried about that. And surely they will lose esp when you realise England first 11 is from Man City, Man U, Tottenham and Chelsea. I've seen all corners of this event. Spain and Italy the same — Tali 🇰🇪 (@LIl__Tali) April 19, 2021