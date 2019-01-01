'I'm very happy here' - Lindelof committed to Manchester United amid Barca links

Despite being linked with a move to the La Liga side, the defender said he was happy at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof insists that he is happy at despite recent reports linking the Swedish defender with a move to .

Lindelof, 24, has spent the past two seasons at United after arriving from , but reports this month have linked the defender with a move to champions Barca.

But the international moved to play down the talk, saying he was happy at Old Trafford in the .

"I'm very, very happy to be a Manchester United player," Lindelof told a news conference in Perth on Tuesday.

"I'm really looking forward to this season. I'm very excited for a new season to start.

"That's my answer, I'm very happy here.

“I always felt like a Manchester United player but last season was a better season for me, I performed better than I did in my first, pretty.

“I'm happy that people think that [I'm the best central defender at the club].

“I'm just trying to do my best every day and that's what I work hard for every day to help the team and the club.”

Lindelof made 40 appearances for Manchester United last campaign, including 30 in the Premier League as he became a vital piece of the club's backline under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In his first season, he made just 17 Premier League appearances but has now seemingly adjusted to the pace and style of the Premier League.

The next step will be adapting to new faces coming in, including new defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Well new players, new signings, we as a team will always try to help them to settle in as quickly as possible,” said Lindelof.

“This is my third season here, I've been through what it is to sign for this club and get a little criticism.

“But it's part of the game and, like I said before, everyone in the team is trying to help the new guys.”

Manchester United are preparing to face in their second pre-season friendly in on Wednesday.

The Red Devils topped Perth Glory 2-0 in their first match of pre-season with Marcus Rashford and James Garner scoring the two goals.