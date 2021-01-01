'I'm trying not to be stubborn in my beliefs' - Tuchel admits reputation for falling out with directors but wants Chelsea back on top

The Blues boss is keen to work on his personality in order to succeed at the highest level and take his club back to the top of the league

Chelsea's new manager Thomas Tuchel wants to learn from his troubled past that has seen him fall out with club directors as he looks to find success during his time in west London.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel fell out with the sporting director Leonardo over transfers in his final few months.

That bust-up led to him being sacked in December despite winning the league and reaching the club's first Champions League final.

Similarly, at Borussia Dortmund, he fell out with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who said the coach left him feeling "worn out".

The German club were happy to part ways with their coach, but he believes that he has learned from the experience.

“It’s pure passion—also some principles. Your word is your word and I trust the word of a man," Tuchel told reporters of his reputation at an unveiling press conference.

"What I like now and why I am very positive is that I am self-aware that this is a thing to improve, to be also more relaxed and not to be too stubborn in my beliefs.

"The structure that I find here is very clear and a very easy structure. It is easy to understand there are not many people who make the decisions and I can absolutely live with that.

"When things are clear it is on me now as the head coach to adapt and to make my opinion clear and to give the analysis of what I see, what I feel and where I also think that we can still improve and I hope this comes along in the right way."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia runs the club on behalf of Roman Abramovich, with Petr Cech lending a hand as the technical and performance advisor, linking the football side with the board at Stamford Bridge.

That trio of key figures decided to sack Frank Lampard and appoint Tuchel in his place this week. Having had problems with former manager Antonio Conte in the past, Chelsea will not want history to repeat itself, but Tuchel is optimistic about his early discussions with those at the top.

"I got two titles in the league and we won four in the last season. I got sacked so it was not enough [at PSG]," he added.

"What I meant with the word was, your colleague mentioned difficulties between certain people on the board and me. It came up, I have to admit, in the transfer periods where sometimes the wishes and ideas from coaches and CEOs and sporting directors do not really match. This can happen sometimes.

"There were no words from Roman Abramovich so far. I spoke to Marina and to Petr Cech and this was first of all confidential and then very trustful. Very honest and very clear. I have the feeling that this structure works for me absolutely to bring out the best. There was no moment of hesitation."

Tuchel has only been at Chelsea for three days, but he is already preparing for his second match against Burnley after a 0-0 draw with Wolves. Tuchel has set out the aim of a top-four finish, while also competing for a cup, but wants to wait to challenge for the Premier League title until next season.

Article continues below

"Honestly, we have to be ready when the new season starts, latest," he added. "We have to be ready to compete. Chelsea is the club where you compete for trophies and there is no time to waste.

"As a manager, there is no time to waste. Honestly, now we compete for the FA Cup, we will get ready absolutely to compete at the highest level in the Champions League and we want to create a team that is absolutely no fun to play against.

"We want to create a team that is confident enough to beat anybody in two games, which is possible, and from the latest start of next season we want to be ready to close the gap to Manchester City, Liverpool."