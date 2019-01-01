'I'm sorry he has to leave this way' - Ozil speaks out on Boateng's Germany axing

The Arsenal midfielder took to social media to back his former international teammate

Mesut Ozil has offered his support to Jerome Boateng after he was surprisingly axed from the German national side.

boss Joachim Low has confirmed that Boateng, along with teammates Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels, will no longer be considered for international selection.

The trio were all part of the Germany squad that lifted the World Cup in in 2014.

However, it looks like they have played their last game for Die Mannschaft with Low saying he wants 2019 to mark a “new start” for the national side.

Boateng has already expressed his disappointment at the decision in a post on Instagram. The Bayern defender said he was “convinced” he could continue to play at the highest level and “will continue to do so in the future.”

Now Ozil has offered his support to his former international teammate. Ozil knows Boateng well having come through the German youth ranks with the former defender.

They were both part of the Germany side that won the 2009 European Under-21 Championships, with Ozil amongst the scorers in a 4-0 win over in the final in .

The 30-year-old took to social media to back Boateng and appears to question the decision to end his international career in such a way.

“Chin up Bro. Since our very beginnings in the youth national teams we have celebrated so many special moments together," said Ozil on Twitter. "You're truly a friend and a great person on and off the pitch.

“I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the national team in that way.”

After the highs of Brazil in 2014, Germany suffered the humiliation of a group stage exit at the World Cup in last summer.

Low’s side were beaten by and , with their sole victory over Sweden not enough to prevent their first exit in the first round since 1938.

Germany then came bottom of their Nations League group in autumn of 2018, finishing behind and , leading the selectors to consider a shake-up of the squad as they build towards .