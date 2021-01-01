‘I’m sad to be leaving’ – Kigonya confirms Forest Rangers exit amid Azam FC links

The goalkeeper had signed for the Zambian outfit over two years ago and went ahead to help them finish second last season

Former goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has confirmed his Forest exit as rumours linking him with Azam FC intensify.

The international joined the Zambian side two years ago, when he signed a two-year deal after leaving Kenyan top-flight side Kakamega Hoembotyz.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to you,” the former Bright Stars goalkeeper announced on his Facebook page.

“I cannot thank you enough for the lessons you’ve taught me and the friendship you’ve so freely given. Absolutely, like any great team, you encouraged me, assisted me, and made me better at what we do.

“Thank you for sharing the wins and losses, the triumphs and the tribulations. Working with you has been a true privilege.

“I leave with friends, memories, and lessons learned from each of you. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and working with you during my time in Zambia.”

The goalkeeper also stated his gratefulness especially to the people who helped him, including outside the field of play.

“To the management, technical and the playing unit, thank you for giving me a professional home,” he added.

“To the fans and well-wishers, I can't thank you enough for all your support. I’m sad to be leaving yet excited for what lies ahead, for me and for all of you. I hope our paths intersect time and again.

“Once a Ranger always a Ranger. Best of luck to you all. My next destination will officially be made public.”

Kigonya is linked with a move to former Tanzanian champions Azam in the ongoing mini-transfer window, which closes on January 15.

“Everything is done and goalkeeper Kigonya has completed the move to giants Azam Football Club for a period of two years with an option of an extension," Simon Wasswa, Kigonya’s agent said in an earlier interview.

Should Kigonya make the Azam move, he will join a squad that has three goalkeepers already - Benedict Haule and David Mapigano have been inter-changeably used for first-team duties in the league while Wilbol Kaseke was preferred in the Mapindiuzi Cup.

Azam are home to another Uganda international, Nicholas Wadada, who was named the best defender of the 2019/20 season.