'I have a normal relationship' - Jorginho denies he receives special treatment from Sarri

The Chelsea midfielder has been a near ever-present for the Blues in the Premier League but has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag

Jorginho has downplayed his perceived status as Maurizio Sarri's favourite at and insists he has a "normal relationship" with the Italian.

The Brazilian-born midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from on the same day as Sarri, and was immediately described as a key figure at the club.

Having started all but one of Chelsea's 29 games, the 27-year-old has been central to the coach's tactical approach this term which has focused on monopolising possession.

But fans and members of the media have criticised the Italy international and Sarri's continued indulgence of the ex-Verona man.

Naturally, Jorginho is unhappy at being painted as Sarri's go-to man in west London and doesn't want any special treatment.

He told The Sun: “I’m not special. No, I’m a normal player. I don’t want to be special, it’s not good. It’s perfect to be the same as everyone else. I don’t want to be the special one.

“Even if they do think I am Sarri’s man, I want to show why Sarri likes me. So I want to show them I am a good player and they are wrong to have that attitude towards me.

“I don’t consider myself to be his golden boy. I just think that I am a player who can help him to do the things he wants to do.

“I am just a player like everyone else. He has certainly let me know what he thinks! He has shouted at me, told me I was getting some things wrong ... and that is it, I am just a normal player like everyone else.

“I am very calm, because I know how hard I am working and how much effort I am putting in.

"So I accept their views but don’t share them. I respect their opinion and that gives me strength. So I listen, I stay calm and work hard and I try to pay them back for their support on the pitch, by trying to do better.

“The fans are entitled to have their opinion of course, to be supporters and to think whatever they like. I respect that and it also gives me strength to work more to change their views on me.”

While Chelsea's season has come apart at the seams, speculation has grown that Sarri could be ousted before the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has failed to replicate the brand of football which won him acclaim while at Napoli but Jorginho wants to see the coach given more time to implement his philosophy.

He added: “I have never had any doubts because I believe in myself.

“If there is ever a time when I don’t believe in myself then that will be a problem.

“Sarri’s football can work in . But I also think that is normal that it is taking time for everyone to learn what they should be doing. It’s normal and it takes time.

“Pep Guardiola also had problems in his first year so why shouldn’t Sarri have problems as well?"