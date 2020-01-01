I'm not giving up against Kagere in Golden Boot race - Namungo FC's Lusajo

The Rwandan striker enjoys an eight-goal cushion but the Tanzanian forward claims he is ready and will fight until the end

Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo has promised to fight for the Vodacom (VPL) Golden Boot award until the end.

Despite lying behind Meddie Kagere by eight goals, Lusajo is not ready to concede to the Simba SC striker who has 19 goals after 28 matches in the top-tier.

Lusajo has 11 goals and three assists for fourth-placed Namungo and hopes to contest for the award until the last match of the season as he is not ready to surrender now.

“It is a big challenge when a foreign striker has a clear lead in the race. But the home strikers are also doing a good job and this is the reason I want to fight hard until the end,” Lusajo told Mwanaspoti.

“I have not given up and I will fight until the last minute of the season.”

Namungo has scored 34 goals so far in the season and Lusajo has been key in those exploits.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar striker Yusuf Mhilu has revealed what could have given Kagere an early advantage in the race.

“The good example is even Kagere had not scored for many matches before getting instant four goals against Singida United. It is the greatest source of inspiration for me that I can face a team and do wonders by scoring many goals also,” Mhilu told Mwanaspoti too.

“But for now, Kagere has the advantage [in the Golden boot race].”

Mhilu has three assists compared to the Rwandan star who has six on his sleeves.

The former striker scored the four goals against struggling Singida United to enjoy the current eight-goal cushion at the top of the VPL scorers' chart.

The 8-0 win over Singida United on March 11 also saw a bigger scoreline registered in the league thus far.

Kagere is the holder of the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals last season as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi lifted the league title again.

Kagere, Mhilu and Lusajo will wait until VPL action resumes.