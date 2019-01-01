Ilhan Fandi - Singapore football's next superstar

The 16-year-old is the youngest ever player to score in two consecutive games in the SPL

This season's SPL ( ) saw Brunei win Singapore's top-tier league and breaking the stranglehold of 's success in past seasons.

On the other hand, this season has also produced breakout stars and none more prominent than Ilhan Fandi. Ilhan is just only 16 and is part of the team coached by his legendary father, Fandi Ahmad.

Ilhan is the latest product of the Fandi family to lace his boots following in the footsteps of not just his father but also his older brothers - Ikhsan and Irfan Fandi - both mainstays of the national team. And from what we have seen from Ilhan he is set to be Singapore's next footballing star.

After all the 16-year-old is the youngest ever player to score in two consecutive games in the SPL - no mean feat when considering his age. Ilhan has all the tools to write a new chapter in Singapore football, but only time will tell if he can rise to the challenge.