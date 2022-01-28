Ilaix Moriba: Valencia sign ex-Barcelona youngster on loan from RB Leipzig

Valencia have confirmed the signing of Ilaix Moriba on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season from RB Leipzig.

The former Spain youth international is not new to La Liga having previously played 14 games for Barcelona and he scored one goal before he left for the Bundesliga.

Moriba moved to Leipzig in August 2021 but he is back in Spain after playing 30 minutes of football in two appearances.

His arrival at the Mastella is expected to boost Valencia's midfield as they are placed 10th on the league table.

After completing the move on Friday, the 19-year-old expressed his readiness to give his 100 per cent for Jose Bordalas’ side who are without a win in their last four league outings.

“I wanted to come here, and I thank the club for everything that they've done,” Moriba told the club’s website. “I want to thank the president and everybody who has made it possible for me to come here.

“I just want to give my all on the pitch. Every time that I play, I try to do the best that I can. I try to do my best for the team every time that I play, and give the coach what he needs.

“We are going to try to make the fans happy and put Valencia CF where the club deserve to be.

“Whenever I play, I try to give everything that I have. I always like to compete and I don't like losing. I identify with the club's philosophy.

“I'm happy that the coach will be able to help me in whatever way he can. I'm going to try to learn everything that I can from him.”

The Guinea international just got back from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where his country was eliminated at the Round of 16 stage by the Gambia.