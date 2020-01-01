Ihefu SC appoint former Mtibwa Sugar coach Katwila to guide them

The promoted charges have managed to collect just three points from their six top tier games

Ihefu Sports Club have confirmed the appointment of Zuberi Katwila as their new head coach, effective immediately.

The Mainland League newbies have been struggling for consistency in the division. In the last six matches, they have managed to get just three points and are currently placed in the second last position on the 18-team table.

"Ihefu SC have officially appointed Zuberi Katwila as the new head coach of the senior team," the newbies confirmed via their official Facebook page.

"[Katwila] You are most welcome in the family."

Ihefu started their campaign in the top tier against defending champions Simba SC with a 2-1 defeat. They then defeated Ruvu Shooting by a solitary goal before falling by the same margin to Mtibwa Sugar.

They followed it up with identical 2-0 losses to Mwadui FC and another promoted side Gwambina before finishing up with a 1-0 loss to Biashara Mara United.

It is for this reason they managed to convince Zuberi to join them from Mtibwa Sugar, and the former midfielder did not hesitate to accept the offer.

"Zuberi requested the management to release him, stating he needs some rest," Mtibwa Sugar communication officer Tobias Kifaru told Azam TV.

"He has been with us since his playing days; however we will have no option but to try and get his replacement."

While with the Sugar Millers, Zuberi led them to 13th position with five points in the six matches they played.

Mtibwa started their campaign with a goalless draw at home against Ruvu Shooting before settling for a 1-1 draw with defending champions Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Zuberi led the sugar belt side to a 1-0 win over Ihefu but fell by the same margin to 27-time champions Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) and Biashara Mara United. They also fell 2-0 to Gwambina FC.

Zuberi's first assignment with the new team will be against high flying Azam FC. The Chamazi-based charges are the only team with a 100% winning record in the top tier.

The Azam Complex charges have managed to collect 18 points from the six matches they have played and Ihefu will have to give their best to stand a chance of winning the game.