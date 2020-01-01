Ihefu FC glaring mistakes let me down – coach Mwalwisi

In four matches, the debutants have won a game, conceded five goals and scored two as they find the league journey rather tough in the early stages

Ihefu FC head coach Maka Mwalwisi has warned his players of a tougher future in the Mainland .

The Premier League debutants have lost three of the last four matches and the latest defeat, according to Mwalwisi, came as a result of players’ own mistakes. The loss against Mwadui FC saw them record back-to-back losses after they had registered a maiden league victory against Ruvu Shooting.

“I should say, my players, let me down. They have committed glaring mistakes especially if you look at the two goals [vs Mwadui]; they were scored because of carelessness,” Mwalwisi told IPP Media.

“In the first goal, my goalkeeper was in a better position to boot the ball away from his area but he delayed and allowed Mwadui striker pounce on it and drill it in. It was barely six minutes into the clash.”

The tactician said the team needs to understand the difficulties lying ahead as they come up against the top-tier sides.

“My players later lost composure and let them score the second goal,” he added.

“They were disappointed after the match but have now found out how competitive the Premier League is and how challenging the upcoming matches could be.

“I hope they have learned from that match.”

After a good campaign and eventual promotion from the First Division, Ihefu were welcomed to the league by champions Simba SC where they recorded the first loss.

Although the slim 2-1 defeat offered some hope given the general performance, the club has faltered in the subsequent ties thus far.

They have scored two goals while they have conceded five in the first four matches of the new season. On October 3, Ihefu will face fellow debutants Gwambina FC.

Meanwhile, vice-president Samia Suluhu has promised to improve the footballing environment within the Morogoro region. Mtibwa Sugar are the only club from the province participating in the Premier League in the ongoing season.

“Morogoro in the past had such football sides like Mseto, Tumbaku, Shujaa and Nyota and performed well in the sports in the 1980s,” Suluhu as was quoted by IPP Media.

“We will fight to see Morogoro gains its lost footballing glory by creating a conducive environment for sports.”

Her calls for improved pitches came at a time when Tanzania Premier League Board has banned a number of stadiums from hosting matches due to poor standards.