Ihefu FC 0-3 Yanga SC: Mwananchi finish first-round matches unbeaten

The Jangwani giants have finished their first-round matches with an unbeaten record to move eleven points clear at the top

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have remained on course to win the Mainland title after thrashing Ihefu FC 3-0 in a match played at Sokoine Stadium on Wednesday.

The Jangwani-giants came into the match protecting an unbeaten run of 16 matches and they took the lead in the 13th minute through diminutive winger Deus Kaseke.

Yanga enjoyed a 1-0 half-time and on resumption, they continued to raid the promoted side for more goals and it came as no surprise when Yacoub Songne, after missing a number of chances, found the back of the net with a beautiful header in the 50th minute.

Ten minutes later, Feisal Salum powered home the third goal which ended any hopes Ihefu had to get something from the fixture.

Yanga under coach Cedric Kaze took control of the game from the onset as they knew a win will help them stretch their lead at the top of the 18-team table with their rivals Simba SC, away in Zimbabwe for the Caf fixture against .

Kaseke, who was a thorn in Ihefu’s defence finally broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after racing onto a through, rounded three defenders before placing it to an empty net.

The goal somehow gave Yanga the urge to attack and they continued to pin their opponents at their own half but nothing could come out of it as they headed into the half-time break with a 1-0 result.

On resumption, Songne made it 2-0 for Yanga and ten minutes later Salum was at hand to power home the third, which has seen Yanga reach 42 points, 13 more than Simba who are second while Azam FC are third on 29 points.

In another match played on Wednesday, JKT cruised to a 2-0 win against KMC FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Danny Lyanga was the hero of JKT as he scored both goals in the 52nd and 74th minute.

Elsewhere, Gwambina FC drew 1-1 with Mbeya City, Kagera Sugar managed a 2-2 draw against Polisi Tanzania, Biashara United scored a goal in each half to sink Tanzania Prisons while Mwadui FC drew 0-0 with Coastal Union.