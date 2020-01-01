Ihefu FC 0-2 Azam FC: Chamazi giants see off promoted side to keep unbeaten run

The Chamazi-based giants have now won seven straight matches and will remain on top of the table

Azam FC stretched their unbeaten run in the Mainland to seven matches after they beat Ihefu 2-0 in a Mainland Premier League match played on Tuesday.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ went into the match seeking a seventh straight win in the top-flight and they did not disappoint as two second-half goals courtesy of Ayoub Lyanga and Idd Seleman ensured they maintained their perfect start to the season.

After a close battle in the first half which ended 0-0, Azam came back a more rejuvenated side in the second period and took a deserved lead in the 55th minute when Lyanga latched onto a cross from Prince Dube to make it 1-0.

The Chamazi-based giants under the tutelage of coach Aristica Cioaba then doubled their lead in the 83rd minute when Seleman powered home from close range to ensure they left Sokoine Stadium with maximum points.

Azam are now sitting at the top of the log with 21 points and will next face Mtibwa Sugar.

In another match, Ruvu Shooting recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against KMC FC.

On Monday, Mtibwa Sugar managed a 1-0 win against Namungo FC, which was their first one since they sacked head coach Zuberi Katwila – who was later appointed by the league debutants Ihefu.

The Sugar Millers – now with eight points – got the winning goal in the 76th minute through a Salum Kihimbwa penalty. The loss will perhaps provide Namungo head coach Thierry Hitimana with more questions especially after managing a better campaign last season.

In another match, Coastal Union romped to a huge 3-0 victory against Francis Baraza’s Biashara United. Hamad Rajab scored the opener for the home side in the 32nd minute before the other two goals were added to ensure they picked up all three points.

Raizin Hafidh got a brace as he scored in the 45th minute before finding the back of the net again a minute after the hour mark.

The win saw Coastal Union get their eighth point as they strive to move up away from the congested relegation zone. The loss, on the other hand, is a big blow for Biashara United who were looking to keep pace with the leading pack of Azam FC, Simba SC, and Yanga SC.

Elsewhere, Gwambina FC and Polisi shared the points courtesy of a 1-1 draw.