Iheanacho provides fitness update, Leicester City pre-season progress

The attacker will be leading his team against QPR in a friendly on Saturday

Super Eagle Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City are not taking pre-season matches for granted while discussing his personal progress to get ready for the Premier League.

The Foxes have so far played two build-up matches, with the latest one being away to Wycombe where they lost by a solitary goal. On Saturday, they will be playing another match against QPR.

"Obviously, it’s to get minutes, but I think the results… of course, we want to get results in these games," Iheanacho told the club's official portal.

"It didn’t turn out that way [at Wycombe], but hopefully in the remaining games, we’ll get results and we’ll be ready for the season.

"It is not going to be easy [at QPR] but we will try and get something out of that game. Obviously, they are a good side. They are going to be difficult to break down, but of course, we’re working on our fitness levels and tactics-wise, the coaches and the gaffer are all there. We will get through [on Saturday]."

The 24-year-old has further revealed how the pre-season preparations have been progressing.

"It has been amazing; we have been working really hard. You know, obviously, it’s pre-season, so we need to work hard and get minutes and prepare for this season. We have been working really hard and preparing ourselves, so it’s going quite well," Iheanacho said.

"It has not been a bad week at all. It is hard and tough, but I think the last week was harder! It’s been going pretty good and, of course, we need minutes and game time for everyone. Hopefully, that’s where we’re heading and I think we’re going in the right direction."

The attacker has further stated he is doing well and getting fitter.

"I’m getting fitter day by day and I think everybody is getting fitter. The coaches are doing a good job to get everybody at a very good level of fitness. We’re getting there and, before the season starts, everybody will be ready to crack on."