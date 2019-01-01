Iheanacho makes scoring return for Leicester City against Burton Albion

The Nigeria international found the back of the net again on his return to Brendan Rodgers' team for Tuesday's League Cup match

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second goal of the season on his second appearance as grabbed a 2-1 win over Burton Albion.

Iheanacho who was making his second appearance in the League Cup this season, continued his goalscoring run in the competition having scored a goal in his side's 4-0 win over Luton Town back in October.

The Super Eagles forward gave Leicester City an early lead after slotting home Yoeri Tielemans' assist in the seventh minute.

In the 20th minute, the Belgian midfielder found the back of the net and doubled the lead for the visitors at the Pirelli Stadium.

Article continues below

Iheanacho was in action for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Harvey Barnes while his compatriot Wilfried Ndidi came on as an 88th-minute substitute.

The victory propelled Brendan Rodgers' side into the quarter-final of the League Cup and also secured their third straight win across all competitions.

Iheanacho who is yet to play a match this season, will be hoping to play a part when Leicester City visit for their next fixture on November 3.