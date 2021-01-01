Iheanacho: Leicester City must be ready for ‘tough' Sheffield United game

The Nigeria international has urged the Foxes to be well-prepared for their English top-flight outing against the Blades

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has advised his side to be ready for a difficult game when they take on Sheffield United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Nigeria international has been playing a key role for the King Power Stadium outfit this season to help the club to their current third spot on the Premier League table.

The centre-forward has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

Iheanacho has urged the Foxes to take the game to their visitors at King Power Stadium and strive to continue their impressive form this season.

"The last time we played them it was quite tough. We came back and won the game in the last minute,” Iheanacho told the club website.

“This one is going to be a different game as well. They’re trying to get off the bottom of the table, so it’s going to be a tough game and a different game. We need to be ready to fight to get the points that we need.

"People might talk about our form, but I think we’re doing really well. Collectively, as a team, we’re really playing well and doing well.

“The manager and his staff are really, really helping us to grow our football and they’re really good teachers.

"It's really tactical, technical and physical, so we’re happy with where we are at the moment, but we need to keep going.

"We need to keep getting more points by taking it one game at a time. Hopefully, we can win at the weekend and then we’ll focus on the next game."

Iheanacho recently revealed his desire to continue to partner Jamie Vardy in the Leicester City attack after scoring in his last two games, where he played along with the England international.

"I love to play with Jamie. He creates a space for me to come in to pick the ball up, to make strides behind him, so I really like playing with Jamie,” he continued.

"He gives me so many options on the pitch. We can score goals together, so I enjoy playing alongside him."

The Super Eagles forward will hope to continue his recent impressive performances against Sheffield United.

Iheanacho is part of the Nigeria squad that will take on the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers later this month.