Leicester City suffered a heavy defeat away to Manchester City, but did not go down without a fight, thanks to the efforts of 'Senior Man' Kelechi Iheanacho.

The striker, who has been questionably left on the bench by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers in recent weeks, started ahead of Jamie Vardy against City, in the absence of Zambia forward Patson Daka, who missed out due to injury.

The Citizens struck four goals before the half-hour mark to claim a commanding lead at half time but Iheanacho rallied to help Leicester pull three back in the second half, building hopes of a comeback.

James Maddison pulled one back early in the 55th minute and his goal was swiftly followed by Ademola Lookman also finding the net in the 59th minute, with Iheanacho providing the assists for both goals.

The former City man soon grabbed a goal of his own against his former side, after some good effort in the 65th minute, prompting Super Eagles and Foxes fans to demand more playing time for the Nigeria hero.

Put Iheanacho behind Dennis and Osimhen



Let's eat. — ➰ (@LanreEsq) December 26, 2021

Leicester fans shocked as last season's 19-goal hero Iheanacho proves to be much better than Perez and Barnes once he's given a chance - "I just can't see how I could've predicted that," says Rodgers — Nathan Allen (@n_allenwriting) December 26, 2021

If not for that disgraceful Leicester defense, Senior man Iheanacho was going to make sure Mancity don't go back home happy. — CFC Sir’eed Jide✨ (@TheTrueSaheed) December 26, 2021

Senior man is cooking 👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳



AFCON IS NOT READY!!!



(We will yab Eguavoen for omitting Lookman and picking Ighalo/Musa later) — Gomu Gomu no Fuusen (@Chimamkpam_) December 26, 2021

Any hopes of a comeback soon died down following a goal from Aymeric Laporte four minutes after before Raheem Sterling wrapped things up with a late penalty to see a 6-3 victory for the reigning Premier League champions.

With his goal contributions, Iheanacho became only the third player to both score and assist in a single Premier League game against City after having played for them in the same competition.

His goal and two assists against City took his total tally to 14 goals and six assists in 30 Premier League games in 2021.

Kelechi Ịheanachọ in the Premier League in 2021:



◎ 30 games

◎ 19 starts

◎ 13 goals

◉ 6 assists



Senior Man sets up two in four minutes. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/9O3Wbh3qPL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2021

The City-Leicester game also featured other African stars who will be on showcase at the Afcon tournament in January.

City's Riyad Mahrez also chipped in with a goal and an assist for his side, while Iheanacho’s Super Eagles teammate, Wilfred Ndidi, was an unused substitute in a decision that confused many Foxes fans.

Nigeria's Lookman proved that he's ready to contribute to the Super Eagles attack as he finished one of Iheanacho's assists. However, the former England youth international will be missing out on the continental showpiece.

Nigerian fans are very excited as Iheanacho's performance against a class opposition is coming just ahead of Afcon, which he'll be leaving for in the first week of January.

Iheanacho 2 assists, my Nigerian king — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 26, 2021

I've said it many times before and I'd say it again Rogers should ALWAYS start Iheanacho. I really don't understand why he treats him less — Sporting King (@sportingking365) December 26, 2021

🇳🇬Iheanacho 🆚 Man City:



• 55': provides assist for Maddison



• 59': provides the assist for Lookman



• 65': Scores



Senior Man is set to explode with Super Eagles in AFCON. pic.twitter.com/CC5B6q5t1l — FAST TRACK 🇳🇬 (@FastTrackNaija) December 26, 2021

A goal and 2 assist for Kelechi Iheanacho in less than 10 minutes against Man City.



#AFCON2021 won’t know what hit them. 🚀 🇳🇬 #MCILEI #Naijafootballtalk pic.twitter.com/oIAIag0dVo — Naija Football Talk ⚽️ (@NaijaFT_tweet) December 26, 2021

Two assists for Iheanacho ! I need him behind Dennis and Osimhen 😉 — Beef (@Alayonimiii) December 26, 2021

Iheanacho and osimehn will win nigeria the Afcon. — Rola (@kofoworola__a) December 26, 2021

Kelechi mc oluomo Iheanacho has two assists and a goal today so far.. AFCON be afraidddddd — BIG HO^🔰 (@Ayokaszffs) December 26, 2021

This iheanacho masterclass makes me excited for AFCON, it's coming home. — Zlatan's burner🇮🇹 (@manlikefola_) December 26, 2021

Iheanacho is better than Messi and Ronaldo combined... What a performance 😭 — DON (@Opresii) December 26, 2021

In Iheanacho we trust🙏🏾 — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@MalikGCFR) December 26, 2021

Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen will surely have a selection headache in attack as all of his offensive options are producing great returns this season.