Iheanacho 'better than Messi & Ronaldo combined'? - Fans react to star showing vs Man City
Leicester City suffered a heavy defeat away to Manchester City, but did not go down without a fight, thanks to the efforts of 'Senior Man' Kelechi Iheanacho.
The striker, who has been questionably left on the bench by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers in recent weeks, started ahead of Jamie Vardy against City, in the absence of Zambia forward Patson Daka, who missed out due to injury.
The Citizens struck four goals before the half-hour mark to claim a commanding lead at half time but Iheanacho rallied to help Leicester pull three back in the second half, building hopes of a comeback.
James Maddison pulled one back early in the 55th minute and his goal was swiftly followed by Ademola Lookman also finding the net in the 59th minute, with Iheanacho providing the assists for both goals.
The former City man soon grabbed a goal of his own against his former side, after some good effort in the 65th minute, prompting Super Eagles and Foxes fans to demand more playing time for the Nigeria hero.
Any hopes of a comeback soon died down following a goal from Aymeric Laporte four minutes after before Raheem Sterling wrapped things up with a late penalty to see a 6-3 victory for the reigning Premier League champions.
With his goal contributions, Iheanacho became only the third player to both score and assist in a single Premier League game against City after having played for them in the same competition.
His goal and two assists against City took his total tally to 14 goals and six assists in 30 Premier League games in 2021.
The City-Leicester game also featured other African stars who will be on showcase at the Afcon tournament in January.
City's Riyad Mahrez also chipped in with a goal and an assist for his side, while Iheanacho’s Super Eagles teammate, Wilfred Ndidi, was an unused substitute in a decision that confused many Foxes fans.
Nigeria's Lookman proved that he's ready to contribute to the Super Eagles attack as he finished one of Iheanacho's assists. However, the former England youth international will be missing out on the continental showpiece.
Nigerian fans are very excited as Iheanacho's performance against a class opposition is coming just ahead of Afcon, which he'll be leaving for in the first week of January.
Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen will surely have a selection headache in attack as all of his offensive options are producing great returns this season.