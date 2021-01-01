Iheanacho bags assist as Leicester City hold Southampton

The Nigeria international made a key contribution for his side to help them avoid a defeat at St. Mary's Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho provided an assist as Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton in Friday’s Premier League game.

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for the Foxes this season and against the Saints, he was handed his 12th league start and shone.

The forward paired Jamie Vardy in Leicester’s attack and set up the only goal of his side in the encounter to ensure they extended their unbeaten run to four games.

The Foxes had a slow start in the match will Southampton dominating the opening 10 minutes and could have opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute.

Article continues below

Anglo-Nigerian Nathan Tella fired a fine shot at goal but goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was at the right place at the right time, saving the effort with ease.

The Saints then suffered a blow in the 10th minute when they were reduced to 10 men after Jannik Vestergaard was shown a straight red card for tackling Vardy from behind.

More to follow...