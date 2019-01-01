India vs Bangladesh: Igor Stimac announces 29-man squad for preparatory camp

India will take on Bangladesh in their third match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers...

head coach Igor Stimac has named a 29-member preliminary squad for their third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh.

The Blue Tigers are set to lock horns with their neighbours in their third match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 15.

After a disappointing start to their World Cup qualifying campaign against Oman in Guwahati where they lost 1-2 after taking the lead, they came back strongly and scripted history as they held the reigning champions to a goalless draw.

They will now be up against a lower-ranked Bangladesh and will go all guns blazing to pick up their first win of the qualifying stage.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Afghanistan. They will be facing in their second match on October 10 before facing .

Rowllin Borges, who played a crucial role in the first two matches, is the only notable absentee from the squad. Borges had picked up yellow cards against Oman and Qatar.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.