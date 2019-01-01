Igor Stimac names 35-member India squad for 2019 Intercontinental Cup

The former Croatia international has called back Anas Edathodika from retirement to attend the camp in Mumbai

head coach Igor Stimac named his list of 35 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of the 2019 Intercontinental Cup. The camp is set to begin from June 25 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Among the 35, Stimac has decided to call back Anas Edathodika from international retirement. The defender had announed his retirement from international football after the AFC 2019.

New to the camp under the Crot will be defenders Sarthak Golui, and Narender Gehlot, and midfielders Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan and Nikhil Poojary.

After finishing third in the King's Cup 2019 that was held in , Stimac is now set to undertake his second assignment in charge of the Blue Tigers with the opening clash in the Intercontinental Cup slated against Tajikistan on July 7 after which will face DPR Korea and Syria on July 13 and 16 respectively.

India enter the competition as defending champions having defeated in the final in the previous edition.

The list of 35 probables stay as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr), Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojary, Michael Soosairaj.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.