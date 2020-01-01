Ighalo strike nominated for Manchester United Goal of the Month award

The Ex-Nigeria international is in line to scoop his second individual accolade since his arrival at Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo’s strike against has been nominated for Goal of the Month award for June.

The 31-year-old forward has been in fine form since joining the Red Devils in January on loan from Chinese Super Lig side Shanghai Shenhua.

Against Norwich, the former international was handed his 12th appearance and scored a sublime goal to help Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men secure a place in the semi-final of the .

The former marksman opened the scoring in the encounter when he volleyed home from close range, leaving goalkeeper Tim Krul with no chance.

The strike is the forward’s fifth goal since teaming up with the Old Trafford outfit and has now been shortlisted for the best goal award in the month under review.

Ighalo will compete with Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, who beat him to the Player of the Month prize in March, and Mason Greenwood for a chance to scoop the award for the second time.

7️⃣ super goals, but only 1️⃣ can be crowned our Goal of the Month for June! 🏅



Head to the #MUFC app now to vote for your favourite 😁👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 2, 2020

The forward won the accolade in March when his brilliant strike against LASK in a game was adjudged the best effort in the month.

Ighalo was handed a loan extension by the Old Trafford outfit last month following his eye-catching performances which have endeared him to the Red Devils fans.

The forward enjoyed great success in his first spell in the as he scored 36 goals in 90 league appearances for Watford during his three-year stay with the side.

The striker also showed his consistency in front of goal for Chinese sides Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua before making a stunning switch to the Old Trafford.

Ighalo will hope to open his Premier League account for the Red Devil when they square off against Bournemouth on Saturday, having failed to find the back of the net in his last seven league matches.