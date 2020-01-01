'Ighalo should expect tougher challenges at Manchester United than Watford' - Lawal

The former Super Eagles winger has urged the 30-year-old to be battle-ready for the task ahead at Old Trafford

legend Garba Lawal has warned new signing Odion Ighalo to expect tougher challenges than he faced at .

The striker completed a stunning move to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, signing a six-month contract with the club.

Ighalo is no stranger to the Premier League after featuring for Watford for three seasons, scoring 33 goals in 82 league appearances and winning December's Player of the Month award in 2015.

However, Lawal has warned the 30-year-old to prepare for bigger challenges with the Red Devils, who are competing in the and aiming to finish in Premier League top four.

“I want to say congratulation to him and there will be more challenges for him now week-in week-out because Manchester United is not Watford,” Lawal told Goal.

“The expectation from Manchester United will be much higher than Watford. It will be massive. It’s not going to be easy.

“He has to prepare very well. The club will be expecting 100% from him which I believe he is capable of doing.”

Lawal also believes the former Granada man will have no difficulty settling in the Premier League, given his experience.

“I don’t think he will have a problem to settle quickly in the Premier League because he is a professional and has experience playing in ,” he added.

Ighalo could make his debut for Manchester United when they take on at Stamford Bridge on February 17.