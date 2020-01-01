Ighalo nominated for maiden Manchester United award

The Red Devils are unbeaten since the signing of the Nigeria forward who provided three goals and an assist this month

Odion Ighalo has been nominated for 's Player of the Month award for March.

The 30-year-old faces competition from fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Fred as he eyes his maiden accolade at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has boosted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team since his temporary arrival in January and they are unbeaten in all competitions since their 2-0 defeat to back in January 22.

In March, the forward scored three goals including a brace in their 3-0 win over in the and also produced a man-of-the-match display against LASK where he scored a goal and provided an assist in their Uefa triumph last Thursday.

Ighalo is yet to start a match for Manchester United but he has scored four goals in three starts already.

With the Premier League suspended until April 3 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Ighalo will be hoping to keep fit before fifth-placed Manchester United return to league action.