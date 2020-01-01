Ighalo could sign for Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona - Abdul Sule

The ex-Super Eagles star reportedly received a better offer from parent club Shanghai Shenhua, but the Nigerian legend wants him to stay in Europe

Abdul Sule believes Odion Ighalo could earn a 'big money move' in Europe after his stint, although the player is reportedly being offered an improved deal to return to Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has joined the English outfit on a temporary deal on the final day of the January transfer window to beef up the attack until the end of the season, a contract which expires on May 31.

The 30-year-old striker, who was a boyhood fan of Machester United, has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four times in eight appearances.



However, the abrupt halt to top football leagues and European competitions due to the global coronavirus pandemic has left Ighalo’s future hanging in the balance.



On Ighalo's future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spoken on the Nigerian's impact and the prospect of keeping him ahead of next season before the pandemic.

But the legend is doubtful of the Manchester United manager's interest to retain Ighalo, while tipping the ex- star to attract a big deal from or .

"I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United," Sule to Goal.

"I don't think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to put hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.



"I will not advise him to return to now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe. I won't be surprised if , , Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.



"He has proven that he's got a lot to offer at the highest level within his short stay at Man United and he can attract big brands and earn more money, playing in any of the top teams in .

"He can always still return to later in his career but right now, I think he has what it takes to shine in Europe."

