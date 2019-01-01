Ifedayo: JDT tough team but Selangor want to win just as badly

Selangor striker Ifedayo Olusegun is adamant that his team can overturn their 2-1 first leg Malaysia Cup semi-final deficit against JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Nigerian is also hoping for a fairer refereeing performance by the match officials, in the second leg that will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium.

"JDT are the best team in the country, and the most complete one. When they play they show it. We're definitely not looking at an easy game, we're looking to fight and to get what we want; to reach the final. That's what the fans want too.

"I must be honest but the first leg referee was questionable. I was very angry at the end of the game because Selangor deserved at least a point from Larkin. The referee should make it fair enough and compensate hardwork. If we work hard then he should let it be. The officials should be fair tomorrow because Selangor really want it and we will fight for it," explained the 28-year old forward.

