If Vandenbroeck isn’t careful, Gor Mahia curse will befall him – Kagere’s agent Gakumba

The Rwandan international has not enjoyed regular starting position under the Belgian coach leading to reports of bad blood between them

Meddie Kagere’s agent Patrick Gakumba has warned Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck the ‘ curse’ will befall him if he continues to sideline the star.

Kagere is yet to start in the any of the games this season for Simba and friction between him and Vandenbroeck had been reported although the Rwandan later denied it.

In 20 matches under the Belgian, Kagere has started in only seven as captain John Bocco has been preferred to lead the line.

Kagere played for Gor Mahia between 2015 and 2017, worked under Frank Nuttall and Dylan Kerr, but Gakumba did not specify which of the two coaches was forced to field Kagere by the fans.

“You have asked me why Kagere is not playing? Let me tell you, you cannot sweep away somebody's ability,” Gakumba told IPP Media. “You cannot sabotage him while the fans know his ability. It is true that these things happen.

“It was done to Samuel Eto'o at , it was done to Di Maria and Demba Ba but in the end, the truth revealed itself and the fans demanded ability.

“The team belongs to the fans it does not belong to the coach. Time will tell.

“The qualities of a two-time top striker in , Rwanda, and SportPesa Super Cup. We also saw how he played when he came on in the first match and also scored a goal that was illegitimately disallowed.

“I do not want to talk too much. Time will tell. We still have too much time and many offers on the table and many more are coming our way.

“Since Simba have honoured their contract, we told other teams to wait. We cannot sign pre-contract when Kagere has no problem with Simba.

“Simba have got nothing to do with the lack of playing time, that is the coach's issue. The coach should know what happened to his fellow at Gor Mahia. He will see what will happen. The team belongs to the fans.”

The former Zambia coach recently defended his choice for Bocco over Kagere and stated he has no issue with any of his strikers whatsoever.

“I have faith in all my strikers in the team, the old and the new ones. However, I give priority to the player I feel is better and is in-form, the one that will help the team,” Vandenbroeck said.

“In this case, Bocco has been in top form, he executes his role very well and the most important thing is that he follows all my instructions to the latter and that is why I keep selecting him.”

Since joining Wekundu wa Msimbazi three years ago, Kagere scored 23 goals and won the Golden Boot in his maiden 2018/19 campaign. In the Caf – where Simba reached the group stage - he scored six goals.

In the 2019/20 season, the star found the back of the net 22 times and retained the Golden Boot award and also made seven assists.

The arrival of Chrispine Mugalu is also expected to shed more doubt on Kagere’s future at the club.