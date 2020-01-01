If Simba SC want me, I will be there in a flash - Namungo FC's Kikoti

The midfielder has revealed a readiness to serve the Mainland champions should they come calling for his services

Namungo FC midfielder Lucas Kikoti has said he will sign for Simba FC without giving it a second thought if the Vodacom (VPL) champions approach him.

Kikoti was among the scorers during the January 2020 tie which Simba ended up winning 3-2 and his performances got the attention of Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

He believes he is ready to fight for a starting berth at Simba which boasts of midfielders including Francis Kahata, Clatous Chama, Jonas Mkude, Deo Kanda, and Mzamiru Yassin.

“If by any chance Simba will show interest in me, I walk to them faster without even giving it a second thought. I will be there in a flash,” Kikoti told Mwanaspoti.

“You know football is what I do and therefore I must always be ready to fight. The most important thing, then, will be to arrive at an amicable way out with Namungo bosses.

“I am happy that high-ranking coaches like him [Sven Vandenbroeck] know how good I am and what is important is to make sure I train to be better every day.”

The midfielder revealed his exit from Namungo would not be complicated given he is allowed to cut it short anytime he wants.

“My current contract with Namungo lasts up to next year. But in the same contract, we have special clauses that allow me to talk and maybe transfer to another team before the contract lapses,” explained Kikoti.

Vandenbroeck had praised Kikoti before saying his discipline on the pitch was commendable.

“I have not mastered many of the players' names but I know them based on their jersey numbers and Kikoti is a good player and I like how he plays,” the Simba tactician told the same publication

“He plays according to plan and positions himself perfectly and that could be seen by the class of the goal he scored against us.

“He knows what he is doing and is a smart player.”

When the league was suspended Simba were leading with 71 points while Namungo were fourth with 50 points.

It is not yet clear when it will resume therefore complicating the issue of when the next transfer window will open.