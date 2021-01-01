'If Mwadui FC had Simba SC players they would have won' - Mjengwa

The win took Mnyama to second on the table with 52 points, four behind leaders Yanga SC who have played three more games

Mwadui FC head coach Salhina Mjengwa has boldly stated they would have won Sunday's match against Simba SC if he had the defending champions' players turning out for him.

After a goalless first half in Shinyanga, John Bocco scored the goal in the 66th minute that gave the Caf Champions League quarter-finalists the 1-0 win to move the defending champions up to second on the Tanzania Mainland League table.

The coach claims his plan for the match worked, but it was not going to be an easy task getting maximum points from Wekundu wa Msimbazi regardless.

"Simba are a quality and big team; the league's defending champions, we gave them their respect," Mjengwa told Goal.

"We have been following how they play and we had a plan of sitting deep and defend while relying on counter-attacks. It worked well; unfortunately, we made a mistake, and from their experience, they fully capitalised on it.

"We had massive chances as well, but inexperience on some players cost us. If I had Simba players playing for Mwadui we would have won by a bigger margin."

Mwadui have had a poor history against the Msimbazi Street-based side as they are still looking for a first win against Sunday's opponents.

They suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Simba on October 31, 2020, which was their biggest defeat in over two years. Previously, Wekundu wa Msimbazi won both matches in the 2019/20 season as they recorded 1-0 and 3-0 victories.

The loss also means Mwadui will remain winless in the last five games where they have drawn once and lost on four occasions.

As a result, the club finds itself in a tough position as they fight to save their Premier League status since they are at the bottom of the table with four wins, four draws and 18 losses so far.

On the other hand, Simba have gone above Azam FC to occupy second place with 52 points from 22 games. They are four points behind Yanga who have played three more games as the race looks to be a three-horse competition involving the top three sides.

The reigning champions are aiming at winning the league title for the fourth time in a row.