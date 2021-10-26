'If Kenyan clubs overhaul winning team, how will they be successful?' - Selebwa

Gilbert Selebwa believes the Kenya national teams and clubs are struggling in their continental assignments since present-day players are not passionate about their teams and it is all about business.

The Harambee Stars have been struggling for positive results and have not won any of their last four competitive matches.

The most recent of those were back-to-back matches against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers, where they lost 5-0 away before falling by a solitary goal at home to crash out of contention.

The continental club involvement in the country was in the Caf Champions League where Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC fell to Egyptian giants 5-0 on aggregate to be demoted to the Confederation Cup.

No Kenya team has ever made it past the first round of the Champions League. Currently, both Gor Mahia - who won the FKF Shield Cup, and the Brewers are in the playoff round of the Confederation Cup.

Why are Kenya teams struggling?

"Before, players used to take pride in donning the club jerseys and national teams," Selebwa told Goal on Tuesday.

"Teams would retain the same set of players for more than four seasons. But today, if you win the league and overhaul the team, how will you be successful? They were passionate, however, today it's all about business."

Who will Tusker, Gor Mahia play in Caf CC?

Meanwhile, K'Ogalo eliminated Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the first round of the competition. After winning the initial meeting 3-1 away, the Kenyan heavyweights got a walkover in the second leg after the opponents failed to turn up.

Mark Harrison's charges will now play Congolese outfit As Otoho for a place in the group stage. The latter dropped out of the Champions League owing to a 4-2 aggregate loss to Petro Atletico of Angola.

After being held to a 2-2 draw at home, they fell 2-0 away and dropped down. They are not new to the Caf CC having reached the group stage in the 2018/19 season.

For the Brewers, it will be a tough assignment against the North African side CS Sfaxien.

The Tunisian side enjoyed a 5-0 aggregate win over Nigeria's Bayelsa United and booked themselves a slot in the competition's next phase.