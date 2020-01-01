'I'd 8-2 be a Barcelona fan!' - Blaugrana humiliated by Bayern Munich thrashing

The Catalans were put to the sword by the rampant Bundesliga champions, exiting Europe in embarrassing fashion

's attempt to bring the back to Camp Nou after a five-year absence ended in humiliation on Friday, as trounced them 8-2 in the quarter-final.

The match in Lisbon started poorly for the Catalans as Thomas Muller gave Bayern the lead inside four minutes. Though a David Alaba own goal gave them hope, Barcelona were ultimately undone by the ruthless German champions.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, a brace from Philippe Coutinho and another goal from Muller would add further misery for Barca, who got a second-half goal from Luis Suarez that was a mere consolation.

The Bavarians will move on to face either or in the semi-final while the Catalans will head back to to lick their wounds and contemplate a season with no trophies.

There was plenty of reaction as Lionel Messi and Co. were humiliated in the Champions League last eight.

This is the 3rd straight year Barcelona haven't put Messi on the field in the biggest game of the season. How do they explain this decision? — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 14, 2020

Tonight is the first time Barcelona have ever conceded five goals in a Champions League match.



You're witnessing history 😵#UCL pic.twitter.com/7DbTB1KTQL — Goal (@goal) August 14, 2020

Messi can change Barcelona’s history with the right comments at full time. Please, Leo. #BartomeuOut — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 14, 2020

Good heavens. @FCBarcelona are an absolute shambles. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2020

Barcelona’s last few exits from the Champions League have all been humiliating:

-the amazing comeback by .

-the even more amazing comeback by (“corner taken quickly”).

-now thrashed by Bayern Munich.



Tough to take for fans so used to success. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 14, 2020

Divock Origi broke Barcelona. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich are playing a UCL quarter final against Barcelona and they are now resting players with 15mins left. The disrespect!! — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 14, 2020

One of the biggest lies Barcelona have been telling themselves for years is thinking that the Cruyffian style is only achieved with technical players.



You need athleticism. Look at some of the most successful tiki-taka teams. They still had physical beasts all over the pitch. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) August 14, 2020

destroyed them in and here we are Bayern Munich doing the same in the Champions League. Worst season for Barcelona in many years. Could be Messi’s last #UCL in Barcelona’s jersey. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 14, 2020

Messi used to find you in Barcelona when disappointed him and now Barcelona's turned into Argentina. Hate to see it. — Zito (@_Zeets) August 14, 2020

There’s the absolute ignominy of it all. The player they spent £146m on, loaned out because they didn’t fancy him, sets one up and then scores the seventh. No wonder Philippe Countinho looked sheepish. Barcelona: the broken club. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 14, 2020

8-2. That is disgusting. This will be remembered for a very long time. The end of Barcelona. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 14, 2020