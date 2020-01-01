Barcelona

'I'd 8-2 be a Barcelona fan!' - Blaugrana humiliated by Bayern Munich thrashing

Messi Barcelona 2020
Getty
The Catalans were put to the sword by the rampant Bundesliga champions, exiting Europe in embarrassing fashion

Barcelona's attempt to bring the Champions League back to Camp Nou after a five-year absence ended in humiliation on Friday, as Bayern Munich trounced them 8-2 in the quarter-final. 

The match in Lisbon started poorly for the Catalans as Thomas Muller gave Bayern the lead inside four minutes. Though a David Alaba own goal gave them hope, Barcelona were ultimately undone by the ruthless German champions. 

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, a brace from Philippe Coutinho and another goal from Muller would add further misery for Barca, who got a second-half goal from Luis Suarez that was a mere consolation. 

    The Bavarians will move on to face either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-final while the Catalans will head back to Spain to lick their wounds and contemplate a season with no trophies.

    There was plenty of reaction as Lionel Messi and Co. were humiliated in the Champions League last eight. 

     

