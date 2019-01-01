Ibrahimovic will not be joining ‘paupers’ Atalanta as Serie A side rule out raid for striker

The enigmatic Swede is available after severing ties with MLS side the LA Galaxy, but one Italian outfit admit they could not finance an approach

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being heavily linked with a return to after leaving , but president Antonio Percassi claims his side will not be in the running as they are “mere paupers”.

The outfit are punching above their weight this season, with shock qualification secured for the 2019-20 .

Ibrahimovic’s vast experience, and no little goal threat, would be a welcome addition to their cause.

The enigmatic Swede is a free agent after leaving the and is expected to agree a deal with a European-based club at some stage.

Percassi says Atalanta will not form part of that scramble as they could not afford to finance a deal for the 38-year-old, who is said to be a target for their domestic rivals , and .

“Ibrahimovic is a great player, but we can't afford him,” Percassi told Italian news agency ANSA.

“We are mere paupers…

“We don't have the revenue of the big clubs, although miraculously we get the results and remain a provincial reality keeping our feet on the ground.

“We can't compete with certain figures.

“We've got clear ideas regarding the stadium and have to complete the Zingonia training centre. We still need some millions and we have already spent £3.4m on the Bortolotti Centre.”

It now remains to be see where Ibrahimovic will end up as a move to appears to have been ruled out, with pursuing other options and Jurgen Klopp laughing off questions regarding a possible approach from Liverpool.

The Reds boss told Sportbladet: “If he had not played for Manchester United before, then we might have considered him.

“No, but I'm not even sure he wanted to play here. We're a pretty intense team.”

A mercurial talent is expected to have plenty of options to consider, with a farewell to America having been made in typically outlandish style.

Ibrahimovic said in a social media post confirming his departure from California: “I came, I saw, I conquered.

“Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again.

“To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball.”