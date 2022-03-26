Ibrahimovic on retirement: I'll keep playing until I see someone better than me

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened up on his plans for the future amid rumours over a potential retirement.

The former Manchester United man is still going strong in Italy, defying his age as he continues to play a crucial role for his side.

The striker's career spans over 20 years and it seems he has no plans to end his time in professional football anytime soon.

What has been said?

According to UEFA, Ibrahimovic said: "The future is yet to be written. I don't plan. Let's see what happens.

"I don't want to regret stopping football and then saying that I could continue to play football because then I'd regret it for the rest of my life, seeing that I could have continued.

"I want to play as long as I can. The reality is I'll play until I see that someone is better than me, so I'm still playing.

"I know one day it will stop and I won't have that adrenaline anymore. This is a problem for every football player because you have adrenaline when you play football.

"That adrenaline, you will never get in doing something else because we are programmed. Every day we do the same thing.

"We wake up, we prepare, we train, we eat, and we rest. The next day, it's the same thing. For 20 years, you do these things, and you get adrenaline from them.

"So when suddenly you stop, you don't have this agenda, you don't get the adrenaline anymore. And when it stops, you have to take it from there and begin from zero and start something new."

Ibrahimovic's numbers in Milan

The Swede has struggled with injuries this season but still managed to make 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and grabbing two assists.

Article continues below

His total record in Milan, including his first spell, stands at 154 appearances with 92 goals and 34 assists, so it's easy to see why he's loved at the club.

Ibrahimovic's long career has seen him become a journeyman of sorts as he's played for a host of Europe's top clubs including PSG, Inter, Ajax, Juventus and Barcelona.

Further reading