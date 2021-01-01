Ibrahimovic is an example to follow, says AC Milan’s Kalulu

The French defender of DR Congo descent sees the Sweden international as an inspiration to him at San Siro

Pierre Kalulu has tagged veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as an ‘example to follow’ at Serie A side AC Milan.

After two seasons at French elite division side Olympique Lyon, the 20-year-old joined the Italian topflight side on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

In just nine league matches played for Stefano Pioli’s men in the 2020-21 campaign, the defender boasts of one goal which came in the 2-2 draw versus Genoa.

When asked about his daily relationship with the lanky striker in a recent interview with Eurosport, the youngster is nothing short of awe-struck by the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star’s desire to win despite his age.

“That's an example to follow. When you see what he's doing at 39... Not only is he good on the field, but he's also good on the outside,” Kalulu said.

“Zlatan is demanding and hungry. He always wants to win. When faced with this, you think, ‘I can't come here and feel less like of it than he does.’

“He's showing you the way forward. And when you see what he has gained and the hunger he still has in him... You can't come and be quiet.”

He also disclosed that he finds adaptation very easy in Italy thanks to the guidance given to him by some of the club’s senior players.

“There are French players here, I have no problem adapting. It made it easier for me to understand the game,” he continued.

“Simon (Kjaer), Franck (Kessie), Ishmael (Bennacer), Zlatan (Ibrahimovic)... Several executives give advice. If we are where we are today, it is because of work.

Article continues below

“The requirement is daily. There is no training you can take lightly. When you get back on the field, it's to be good and to progress. This is what is instilled in those who sometimes play less.”

Kaulu, who is eligible to feature for DR Congo at international level, is expected to be on parade when the Serie A giants host Manchester United in Thursday’s Europa League game.

Having played a 1-1 draw in the first leg staged at Old Trafford, Pioli’s team needs a win of any margin or at least a 0-0 draw to qualify for the next round of the tournament.