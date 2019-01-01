Ajibu's strike enough for Simba SC to down Bandari FC in friendly

The Vodacom Premier League (VPL) champions have recorded their first friendly win before playing two more in the ongoing international break

Simba SC have defeated FC 1-0 in a friendly match played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

After a goalless draw in the first half, Ibrahim Ajibu gave the Wekundu wa Msimbazi the lead in the 77th minute to hand the Tanzanian champions victory in their first friendly match in the ongoing international break.

Haruna Shamte did well to set up Rashid Juma down the left-wing before the latter delivered a pass which Ajibu did well to connect and tap home past goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

The Dockers would have opened the score in the 20th minute when Collins Agade dispossessed Francis Kahata in midfield before setting up Wilberforce Lugogo. Lugogo's shot went off target by inches as the visitors were forced to retreat and plot another attack.

Cliff Kasuti's cross landed on Shaban Kenga's path and the midfielder was unfortunate to see his shot fly wide with Beno Kakolanya going the opposite direction in Simba's goal in the 50th minute.

The late pressure by Simba paid off with the win and goal going their way. They are expected to tackle Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) on October 14 before another friendly match against Aigle Noir of Burundi.

On the other hand, Bandari will face Coastal Union on Monday as they prepare for both fixtures and the Caf Confederation tie against Horoya AC of Guinea in the play-offs next month.

This is the second meeting between the sides this year after a 2-1 Bandari victory in January during the Super Cup tournament.

Simba SC XI: Beno Kakolanya, Haruna Shamte, Joseph Peter, Tairone Santos, Pascal Wawa, Gerson Fraga, Deo Kanda, Sharaf Shiboub, Ibrahim Ajibu, Francis Kahata.

Subs: Aishi Manula, Athumani Mtamilwa, Yusuf Mlipili, Kennedy Juma, Maulid Lembe, Salum Shaban, Rashid Juma, Andrew Michael, Dickson Mhilu.

Article continues below

Bandari XI: Michael Wanyika, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Bernard Otieno, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Patrick Mugendi, Wilberforce Lugogo, Wycliffe Ochomo, William Wadri, Darius Msagha.

Subs: Justin Ndikumana, Dan Guya, Moses Mudavadi, Idah Sosthenes, Danson Chetambe, Cliff Kasuti, David King'atua.