Ibenge: Yanga SC dismiss reports they are about to unveil new coach

The Jangwani giants have moved to deny media reports they are due to unveil the Congolese coach ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have denied reports they have reached a deal to hire Florent Ibenge as Luc Eymael's successor at the club.

On Monday, after Jangwani giants dispatched their delegation to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), rumours went rife that they are about to conclude talks with coach Ibenge.

The Timu Ya Wananchi delegation was led by the Competition Committee chair and the representative of GSM, the club’s sponsors Hersi Said.

Yanga are in the market for a new coach after parting ways with head coach Luc Eymael, whose half-a-season stint was marred with controversy as well as assistant coach Boniface Mukwasa.

Said have now calmed down the rumours by stating he had travelled to Congo to do football business with AS Vita plus signing other players to join Yanga ahead of next season.

"I am here to do football business and with the level of reception I have received from AS Vita president and other club officials, everything is unfolding well,” Said is quoted by Daily News.

"We want to be a good example by following the right procedures to get players who are still contracted to their teams and not like other clubs which ignore such legal steps.”

Said further clarified he had not held talks with Ibenge but the club had tasked him to ensure he drives the club further to clinch the Caf title within the next two years.

Said visited AS Vita, a club that is being headed by Ibenge further fuelling the rumour mill the 58-year-old may agree to join the 27-time Tanzanian league champions.

Ibenge is one of the experienced African coaches having been in charge of Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua a job he started in April 2012. After the short sojourn in , he came and took over the Linafoot bigwigs in 2014.

He was appointed the Democratic Republic of Congo national team head coach in 2014 and combined the role with AS Vita duties. Ibenge led The to the 2016 African Nations Championship (Chan) title.

He stepped down last year from his national duties and returned to AS Vita.