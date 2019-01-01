'I wouldn't swap Eriksen for Hazard or Pogba' - Spurs star is 'incomparable', says Anderton

The former Tottenham and England midfielder believes the Denmark international is one of the top talents in the world alongside Harry Kane

Former and midfielder Darren Anderton has claimed he would not swap Christian Eriksen for Paul Pogba or Eden Hazard after calling the Dane 'incomparable'.

Eriksen has been a key man for Tottenham since he joined them from in 2013, and he now ranks among the best playmakers in the world.

The international has scored five times and provided nine assists for Spurs in the so far this season, and Anderton believes he is a class above every other midfielder in the top flight.

“There isn’t anyone like him really. There’s Hazard who also makes things happen and opens teams up and Pogba is doing that too at United," said Anderton, speaking exclusively to 888Sport

"But I wouldn’t swap Eriksen for anyone, that’s for sure.

"There was a spell where Spurs supporters were concerned that he never seemed to do it in the big games but I never really bought into that.

"When Spurs are playing well it’s usually because he’s the one making things happen. His ability to make a pass makes him a world-class talent and I love watching him play.”

Anderton himself made over 300 appearances for Tottenham and he believes that the current crop of talent is one of the best he has ever seen, claiming that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world at the moment.

“Harry Kane is the best striker in the world and a winner," he added. "You can rely on him and trust him. Of course, he’s an incredible talent but it’s his character I think - his mindset and desire – that makes him second to none. That’s why he’s the player he is and England captain.

"He’s a good lad with both feet firmly on the ground and he’s everything you want from your star player. Of course, there are always going to be worries with a player of that calibre because other clubs will want him but I’m more than confident that Harry will want to stay with Spurs and achieve everything he wants to achieve at Spurs.

“For me, he’s got the potential to be better than Shearer, I mean he really is that good. He’s world class already and if he continues in that vein he’ll break every goalscoring record going and achieve whatever he wants. Who knows where his career will take him?

“I always come back though to his mentality. He does have that Shearer thing where he doesn’t get bullied by big centre-backs, he throws them all over the park.

"He’s also quicker than people give him credit for. He’ll make runs into the channels. He comes deep to be the linkman.

"Then, at the end of the day, he’s in the box scoring goals as well. He can also score every goal: 20 yarders, headers, curlers. He does it all and, for me, there isn’t a flaw in his game.”