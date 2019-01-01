'I would have voted for Ronaldo' - Rooney surprised by Modric Ballon d'Or win

The Croatian won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, beating his former teammate to the prize, but Wayne Rooney says he disagrees with that decision

Ex- and striker Wayne Rooney says he would have voted for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or rather than Luka Modric.

Ronaldo was beaten into second place by Modric at last year's ceremony, the superstar missing the chance to win the award for the sixth time.

The 33-year-old ended Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's duopoly over the accolade, with both men sharing the award equally over the previous decade.

Ronaldo later insisted he deserved to take the prize once more, but Modric triumphed after starring in Croatia's run to the final of the 2018 World Cup.

Modric played alongside Ronaldo - who joined last summer - as won the for the third year in a row by downing in the final.

But Rooney says his former Man United team-mate would have had his vote for the Ballon d'Or over Modric.

"Luka Modric is a fantastic player," Rooney told DAZN. "I think his passing is great and the way he moves with the ball.

"Actually he doesn't look that quick to the eye but when you play against him he glides past players. He's a fantastic player, he's had a great career.

"I don't think he's the best player in the world but in terms of the year is he worthy of it? Of course, he is. He had a great year with Real Madrid and obviously had a great run as captain with .

"I think if it was player-voted I would have voted for Ronaldo this year, but taking nothing away from Luka Modric. He won it so he deserves it."

Rooney came up against Modric during the midfielder's time at , but the former United striker says the Croatia star did not carry a similar aura to some of his peers.

"He wasn't a midfield player who before the game you would think: 'oh no, we're playing against Luka Modric'," Rooney added.

"He's not like a Patrick Vieira-style player or Roy Keane where he's commanding, he's a different kind of player.

"But his ability, his passing, he can shoot with both feet. As I said before, he takes the ball and glides, creates opportunities, so he's a fantastic player."

's Antoine Greizmann came third in last year's voting, while Paris Saint Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe finished in fourth place.

Messi's final position caused the most controversy on the night, as he was named the fifth best player in Europe, finishing outside the top three for the first time in 11 years.